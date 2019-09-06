Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) Position as Stock Were Volatile; Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holder Darsana Capital Partners LP Trimmed Position

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 750,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549.18M, down from 6.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $82.57. About 280,954 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO: 737 SUPPLIERS WORKING THRU STRESS FROM RATE BOOST; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 22/05/2018 – IG ANALYSIS: Spirit AeroSystems, US Bank Pay Minimal Concessions; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Stockholders Vote in Favor of Shareholder Proposal With 63.8M For Votes and 33.5M Against; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Deal Could Be Announced Soon; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (VKI) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 30,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 22,830 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $245,000, down from 53,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Invesco Advantage Municipal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 76,752 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr holds 0.01% or 13,884 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 182 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atwood Palmer has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Goldman Sachs Group reported 1.62 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 36,288 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 214,361 were accumulated by Barclays Public Lc. Nikko Asset Management Americas owns 4,407 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 114,052 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has invested 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Parametrica Mgmt Ltd owns 2,205 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Carroll Associates Inc holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 19,983 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 325,891 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 24,194 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.86M for 12.29 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 1.45 million shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $26.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kbl Merger Corp Iv by 662,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co.

