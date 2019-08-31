Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Capstead Mtg (CMO) Position as Stock Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Carlson Capital Management Increased by $325,923 Its Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% . The hedge fund held 19,386 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $685.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 1.39M shares traded or 55.48% up from the average. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID; 03/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Amazon’s official response to Trump attacks; 09/04/2018 – Leading Academic Video Platform Brings Power of Machine Learning to the Classroom, Making Video Content Inclusive and Accessible; 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India lays off 60 employees, more may follow – Economic Times; 15/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising and Prime subscriptions; 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenzing Acquisition Corp by 126,900 shares to 331,898 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (PFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Net holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 900 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 18,985 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Co owns 573,888 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 271,637 shares. 17,393 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Parkside Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 227,499 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 18,339 shares. Invesco reported 0.01% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Citadel Advisors Ltd Com has 524,678 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.06% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Plancorp Ltd Liability invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Salem Invest Counselors has invested 3.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Advisory has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Levin Cap Strategies LP has 752 shares. Bainco Intl Invsts has 9,433 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 12,397 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,758 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Management holds 703 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Architects owns 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 101 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt Company holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,236 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,626 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 1,062 shares. Peddock Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 461 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,091 shares.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 6,317 shares to 134,494 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

