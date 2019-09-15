Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holding by $2.67 Million; Share Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Decreased by $908,640 Its Holding

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 40.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 32,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 47,054 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 79,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.79M market cap company. The stock increased 5.59% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.53. About 302,400 shares traded or 80.67% up from the average. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals to Buy Generic Products, Assets From Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 480 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,617 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53M, down from 7,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying taxes in “dozens of cities,” according to a new report; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 1.97% stake. Shine Advisory Services Inc holds 0.56% or 643 shares. Callan Cap accumulated 112 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coatue Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4.34% or 271,083 shares. Country Club Tru Na has 0.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wafra Incorporated holds 19,871 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Llc accumulated 580 shares. Howard Mngmt invested in 18,859 shares or 4.87% of the stock. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.44% or 2,494 shares in its portfolio. 5,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Veritable LP stated it has 12,756 shares. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 1,554 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 623,586 shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Knight Inc. by 6,600 shares to 29,585 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) by 14,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc..

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $15.97M for 14.49 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 8 investors sold ANIP shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 10.11% more from 7.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 15,265 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 59,678 shares. 123,561 are held by Hawk Ridge Capital Mgmt Lp. 375,449 were accumulated by Nomura Holdg. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,302 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Lc accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 25,452 shares. Miles Capital reported 2,771 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 214,240 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 92 shares. Goldman Sachs has 46,278 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Com reported 32,057 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 16,500 shares.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $4.76 million activity. HAUGHEY THOMAS bought $173,240 worth of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) on Wednesday, May 15.