Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by $998,928; Chemung Financial (CHMG) Market Value Declined While Chemung Canal Trust Company Cut Its Holding by $530,978

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 11,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% . The institutional investor held 400,731 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81M, down from 412,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Chemung Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 4,171 shares traded. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has declined 1.56% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c; 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 107,654 shares traded. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GAB: Is This ~10% Yielder A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: When Growth Beats Value – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Secret to Mastercard’s Success – The Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard (MA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GDV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.51 million shares or 5.53% less from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Management accumulated 300 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Company reported 200 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). First Republic Investment has 15,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 13,865 shares. Advsr Asset invested in 0.09% or 232,834 shares. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Smith Moore And holds 0.06% or 11,520 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Sigma Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 25,135 shares in its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 1,979 shares. Lpl Fin invested in 0% or 61,224 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 59,616 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 9,264 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 450,000 shares to 475,000 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 1.68M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co.

More notable recent Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chemung Canal Names New Management Team Member – GlobeNewswire” on August 17, 2016, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chemung Financial Corporation Elects Three New Board Members – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2018. More interesting news about Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Add Popular (BPOP) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy These 5 Top Small Banks to Boost Portfolio Gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.26, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold CHMG shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 1.69 million shares or 1.81% more from 1.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 620 were reported by Legal General Group Public Limited. State Street Corp holds 50,694 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company reported 6,809 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can owns 26 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 17,550 shares. Bessemer Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Bank & Trust Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,214 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) or 10,473 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 7,800 shares. Ejf Capital Limited accumulated 7,273 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt accumulated 0% or 500 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, down 11.71% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.11 per share. CHMG’s profit will be $4.61M for 11.54 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Chemung Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.92% negative EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sector Spdr (XLE) by 15,469 shares to 21,801 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 8,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).