Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Position by $998,928; Share Price Were Volatile; Bowen Hanes & Co Decreased Its Holding in Mondelez International (MDLZ) as Share Value Rose

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 153,286 shares traded or 13.08% up from the average. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 60.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,010 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 25,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.40M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 58,300 shares to 465,300 shares, valued at $25.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 111,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel owns 0.36% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 53,095 shares. Stock Yards Comml Bank & reported 25,545 shares. Piedmont Invest has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.22% or 104,261 shares. Leavell Management accumulated 9,722 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hyman Charles D owns 68,810 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 35,964 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Triangle Wealth Management invested 0.34% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hengehold Management Limited Com holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 48,724 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc holds 1.81% or 328,648 shares in its portfolio. 6,730 were reported by Charter Tru. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 244,500 shares. Brighton Jones Lc invested in 5,606 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 2.11M shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GDV shares while 22 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.51 million shares or 5.53% less from 14.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prns Lc reported 227,700 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And reported 133,539 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory invested in 0.05% or 73,492 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 9,264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Com Invest Advisers has 584,218 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication Inc has invested 0.01% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited holds 1,080 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 15,030 shares. Tompkins Finance accumulated 695 shares or 0% of the stock. Oakworth Capital holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 10,364 shares. Synovus Financial stated it has 0% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Moreover, Smith Moore has 0.06% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 11,520 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Llc invested in 61,224 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Finance holds 1,000 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 107,669 shares to 125,415 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regalwood Global Energy Ltd by 299,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenzing Acquisition Corp.