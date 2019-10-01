Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Dominion Energy (Put) (D) Stake by $3.08 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Value Declined, Holder Timessquare Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.94 Million

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 46,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.82M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 357,452 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (D) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.53 million, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 2.45 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.07% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 313,595 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank holds 5,618 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Management Llc has invested 0.29% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 3,736 shares. Monetary Mgmt stated it has 2,300 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 35,067 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel reported 2.58% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Klingenstein Fields Communications Lc invested in 11,340 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 35,356 shares. Holt Cap Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtn Lp stated it has 4,430 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood White stated it has 74,443 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Ptnrs reported 2.34% stake. Washington Trust Communications reported 95,324 shares stake. Alpha Cubed Investments accumulated 2,882 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.89M for 17.62 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 27.64M shares to 30.63 million shares, valued at $53.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (PFF).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Sept. 20 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kroger (NYSE:KR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion buys two Virginia solar projects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

