Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Capstead Mtg (CMO) Holding; Northern Trust Has Boosted Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holding By $1.17 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) stake by 98.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08M shares as Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO)’s stock declined 0.94%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 19,386 shares with $167,000 value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Capstead Mtg Corp now has $747.39 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 260,662 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE

Northern Trust Corp increased Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) stake by 6.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp acquired 18,831 shares as Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)’s stock rose 5.58%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 331,983 shares with $20.91M value, up from 313,152 last quarter. Dolby Laboratories Inc now has $6.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 314,681 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased Leo Holdings Corp stake by 307,400 shares to 1.06 million valued at $10.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co stake by 450,000 shares and now owns 475,000 shares. Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 22,600 shares. Parametric Port Assoc holds 0% or 535,619 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan has 281 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Management has 4 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). 85,320 were reported by Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al. Principal has invested 0.01% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 163,800 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 925 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 52,030 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.03% or 271,637 shares. Legal General Gru Plc stated it has 217,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 28,835 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,244 were accumulated by Alps Advsr. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 6,200 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Company holds 51,504 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). The Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 145,233 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 11,097 were reported by Bbt Management Ltd Liability. Artisan Ptnrs Lp has invested 0.03% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 19,492 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.64% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 1.32 million shares. Prudential Inc holds 0% or 3,808 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 19,433 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd accumulated 21,389 shares.

Northern Trust Corp decreased Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) stake by 23,388 shares to 968,515 valued at $20.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) stake by 190,149 shares and now owns 883,441 shares. Ishares Tr (DVY) was reduced too.