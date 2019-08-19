Weiss Asset Management LP Has Boosted Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake by $1.62 Million as Share Value Were Volatile; Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Miles Capital Has Raised Position by $974,037

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 428,095 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 170.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 7,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,573 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 4,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 6.08M shares traded or 8.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Advsrs owns 2.37% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 56,979 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Limited Co owns 0.27% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,643 shares. Texas Yale Corporation holds 0.26% or 53,244 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, S&Co Incorporated has 0.74% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 54,066 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Icon Advisers Incorporated reported 2.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fifth Third Bank invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 571,183 shares. Horrell Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 1St Source Bancshares holds 0.65% or 61,716 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 6,429 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Taurus Asset has 0.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 29,722 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rock Point Limited Liability accumulated 0.25% or 4,330 shares. Front Barnett Associate Lc has invested 2.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr by 706,788 shares to 65,467 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hl Acquisitions Corp by 93,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,109 shares, and cut its stake in Allegro Merger Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Old Comml Bank In reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). First Manhattan Co invested in 4,672 shares or 0% of the stock. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx invested in 25,713 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 16,600 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 55,250 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt accumulated 614,737 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co has 0.4% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). American Fincl Grp Inc owns 984,194 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 18,665 shares. Tctc Hldgs Llc reported 333,955 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Company invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 445,924 were accumulated by Allen Investment Management Ltd Company.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Thursday, June 20 THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,304 shares.