Weiss Asset Management LP Decreased Position in Capstead Mtg (CMO) by $8.65 Million as Stock Price Rose; Visa (V) Shareholder Triple Frond Partners Lifted Holding

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,386 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $774.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 279,720 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 4.18% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO)

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 607,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.85M, up from 570,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $409.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $181.87. About 4.78M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Ny stated it has 1.72% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Axiom Limited Liability Company De invested in 4.2% or 877,023 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 322,718 shares. 134,958 are owned by Bryn Mawr. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 13,792 shares in its portfolio. Winfield Associate holds 2.68% or 32,209 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.97% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New York-based Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 7.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Allen Invest Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 23,998 shares. Cwm Limited Co invested in 0.15% or 46,938 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 668 are owned by Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Ithaka Grp Limited Company has invested 7.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sequoia Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 9,838 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,137 activity.

