Weiss Asset Management LP Decreased Its Seabridge Gold (SA) Holding as Stock Declined; As Kimberly (KMB) Market Valuation Rose, Noesis Capital Mangement Boosted Position

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $863.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 290,964 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 6.60% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,587 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.00 million, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 1.77 million shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 05/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Adds Kimberly-Clark, Exits Advance Auto; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional

Analysts await Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Seabridge Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 450,000 shares to 475,000 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenzing Acquisition Corp by 126,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10M and $276.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) by 175 shares to 8,218 shares, valued at $385.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 2,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,584 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Multi (JPC).

