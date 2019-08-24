Weiss Asset Management LP Decreased Its Ii Vi (IIVI) Stake by $658,193; Clark Estates Maintains Stake in Tupperware Brands (TUP)

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 923,172 shares traded or 27.76% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 116,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $617.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 787,464 shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Lowers First-quarter Earnings Guidance — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Cuts 1Q View To Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Tupperware Remains A Good Long-Term Investment – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Tupperware Brands’s (NYSE:TUP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tupperware Brands Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:TUP) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tupperware Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. GOINGS E V bought $502,369 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 300,021 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 84,005 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Jane Street Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 9,101 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 598,800 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company reported 9,000 shares stake. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Strs Ohio invested 0.02% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Cambridge Investment Advsrs holds 8,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 63,156 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 1.17M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company invested 0.14% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP).

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 88,880 shares to 345,561 shares, valued at $18.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,394 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 86,000 shares to 295,000 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Waypoint Residentl (Prn) by 31.56M shares in the quarter, for a total of 33.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF — Insider Buying Index Registering 10.7% – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2019: IIVI,FNSR,ITRN,SCON – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Finisar Announces Departure of Chief Executive Officer – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 08/13: (DCPH) (ABDC) (AVYA) Higher; (CVET) (BE) (AAP) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.