Weiss Asset Management LP Decreased Its Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $38.65 Million as Valuation Declined; Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Share Price Rose While Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Cut Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 85.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 501,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 88,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 1.27M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 30,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 378,921 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.30M, down from 409,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.73. About 213,472 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $22.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3,697 shares to 605,188 shares, valued at $50.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 26,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Generac Urges All to Take a Minute to Prepare this National Preparedness Month – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Generac Holdings (GNRC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Enphase Stock Popped 13% This Morning – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Generac: Multiple Drivers, But Hold For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $80.46M for 14.87 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GNRC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 56.69 million shares or 0.65% more from 56.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Associated Banc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Mycio Wealth Prns has 0.06% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 111 shares. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 22,374 shares. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Fairfield Bush Communication has 0.36% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 15,363 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability owns 1,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 3,016 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kestrel Invest Management Corp accumulated 158,525 shares. Amp Invsts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 30,065 shares. Veritable LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Seizert Capital Ptnrs Llc owns 44,889 shares. has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Copper Rock Cap Lc has invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35,649 shares to 83,133 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (PFF) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lederer Counsel Ca holds 1.39% or 19,595 shares in its portfolio. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mairs And invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 135,420 were reported by Tdam Usa Incorporated. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.98% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). St James Ltd reported 4.45% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Groesbeck Investment Management Nj owns 21,844 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 6,024 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank holds 0.15% or 245,132 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 48,479 are owned by Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Wright Invsts Service has invested 0.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sabal invested in 2,769 shares. 901,197 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Corp.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “GE Is Betting on the Biggest Offshore Wind Turbine Ever – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Conversion of 7.00% Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.