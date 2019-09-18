Weiss Asset Management LP Cut Stake in Dominion Energy (Call) (D) by $10.01 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wilsey Asset Management Decreased Position by $341,438

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) (D) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 460,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.57M, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.97M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 189,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11 million, down from 194,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 3.25M shares traded or 15.03% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Plans to Retain Tortilla Production From Two Green Bay Facilities; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest, sources say [16:29 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q EPS 85C; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT INDUSTRY HOG SUPPLIES TO INCREASE ABOUT 2-3% IN FISCAL 2018 AS COMPARED TO FISCAL 2017

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Co by 478,092 shares to 515,262 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 1.53 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Capitol Invt Corp Iv.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90M for 17.18 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Phocas Fincl Corp holds 1,210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management invested in 0.19% or 254,101 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability accumulated 0.32% or 15,682 shares. Hallmark Cap Management stated it has 0.26% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability owns 102,048 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Ledyard Fincl Bank, New Hampshire-based fund reported 54,319 shares. Eastern Bancorp stated it has 44,339 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora stated it has 641 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com reported 0.03% stake. King Luther Cap Management Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 3,570 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 285,988 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Company Ma has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,517 shares. Verition Fund Lc invested in 47,641 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Activist Investor Reveals Stake in Box, Tyson Cuts EPS Forecast – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy to Ride the Vegan Wave – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Tyson Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:TSN) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods invests in Grupo Vibra – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.37 million for 13.39 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.