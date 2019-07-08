Weiss Asset Management LP Cut Position in Ii Vi (IIVI) by $658,193; Diamond Hill Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Facebook (FB)

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 347,856 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 19.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 3RD CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 21/04/2018 – DJ II-VI Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIVI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 19,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349.30M, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $195.25. About 5.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/04/2018 – Rep. Jeffries on Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower, Facebook (Video); 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S MEDIA PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE RECALLS SUSPENDED CEO OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO GIVE EVIDENCE OVER PREVIOUS FACEBOOK FB.O TESTIMONY; 06/03/2018 – GOOGLE, FACEBOOK POWER OVER ADS WORRIES RIVALS: FRENCH STUDY; 06/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN FACEBOOK POST: ‘THIS WILL HELP RAISE THE BAR FOR ALL POLITICAL ADVERTISING ONLINE’; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Up To 87 Million Accounts Were Affected By Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Issues Update On New Data Policies — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Facebook had its worst day in nearly 4 years, and @verrone_chris thinks there’s more pain ahead $FB; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the we; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook seeks multilingual staff for a new center monitoring harmful content – El Pais; 23/04/2018 – Facebook’s Next Headache: European Regulators — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Massachusetts, New York send letter to Facebook demanding documents

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 6.37 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 20,207 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.29% or 90,339 shares. 1.46 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Group. 191 were reported by Glenmede Commerce Na. Moreover, Pinnacle Associate Limited has 0.46% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 23,602 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Paradigm Capital Management New York invested in 0.94% or 287,600 shares. Group One Trading LP invested in 0.02% or 90,253 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 8,093 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 32,961 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 35,532 shares.

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.77M for 23.04 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $416,495 activity. The insider Wagner David G sold 2,317 shares worth $77,001.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pensare Acquisition Corp by 1.45M shares to 3.29M shares, valued at $33.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regalwood Global Energy Ltd by 299,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $1.35M. 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Ltd Llc owns 53,703 shares. Apriem Advisors, California-based fund reported 5,152 shares. Hemenway Trust Co Llc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 3,087 shares. Ohio-based Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt has invested 1.92% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Columbia Asset Management reported 5,501 shares. Harvey Capital holds 9,000 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.98% or 27,087 shares in its portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 38,079 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). South Texas Money Management Ltd stated it has 1,200 shares. Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cognios Ltd Llc holds 8,023 shares. Strs Ohio reported 2.05M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 2.72M shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Sarasin Partners Llp reported 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).