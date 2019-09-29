Weiss Asset Management LP Cut Position in Dominion Energy (D) by $38.65 Million as Stock Declined; Hilltop Holdings Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Increased by $538,008

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 85.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 501,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 88,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,155 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 5,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 19,824 shares to 3,038 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,123 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

