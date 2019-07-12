Weiss Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN); As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Suncoast Equity Management Increased Its Position

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.01. About 28,467 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.61. About 5.51M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets With Trump at White House (Video); 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE –

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eos Management LP invested in 1.74% or 28,385 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt has 11,391 shares. Seven Post Investment Office Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,850 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 14,995 shares. Moreover, Redmond Asset Limited Liability Company has 1.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,233 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 79,336 shares. Alley Llc accumulated 38,849 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 2.10 million shares. Bainco Int Investors owns 143,465 shares. Burke And Herbert National Bank And accumulated 3.06% or 18,207 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Company holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,653 shares. Sq Advisors has 9.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc has 4.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schulhoff & Communications holds 0.59% or 5,823 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. On Thursday, June 20 the insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cambridge Inv Research holds 0.01% or 79,714 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 99,516 shares. Cornerstone reported 33,467 shares. First Republic Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 111,373 shares. Stifel Fin holds 247,762 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.04M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp accumulated 14,441 shares. Tctc Holdg reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 255,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Associate holds 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 406,486 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 25,762 shares. Hightower Ltd owns 57,983 shares. Robinson Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYR) by 29,300 shares to 190,700 shares, valued at $16.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 70,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,051 shares, and cut its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).