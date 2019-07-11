Weis Markets (WMK) Stock Value Declined While Lsv Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position; As Mfa Finl (MFA) Share Value Declined, Millennium Management Has Increased by $2.90 Million Its Position

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 23,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 447,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26 million, down from 471,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Weis Markets Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 17,274 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) has declined 18.57% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 13/03/2018 Weis Markets 4Q EPS $2.37; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets Reports 1st Quarter Sales, Comparable Store Sales And Net Income Increases; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 25/04/2018 – EXPANSION TO FOCUS ON SHANGHAI AND HONG KONG FOR NOW: WEIS; 26/04/2018 – Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Weis Markets Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert For Weis Quality Store-Made Cole Slaw Sold in 8 Stores Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets 1Q EPS 60c; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 1Q REV. $876.11B; 09/05/2018 – Weis Markets Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 19 Days

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (MFA) by 71.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 414,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 997,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 582,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Mfa Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 1.08 million shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 4.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 26/04/2018 – Sputnik: #Syria supports #Hungary’s policies on migration, #MiddleEast – MFA; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 348,234 shares to 110,324 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co (Call) by 59,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MFA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 154,435 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Llc holds 0.02% or 200,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 44.87M shares. Synovus Fincl reported 11,108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 748,115 shares or 0% of the stock. 17,192 were accumulated by Us Financial Bank De. Boston Prtn holds 0.06% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) or 6.39M shares. Blb&B Advsr holds 0.01% or 14,570 shares in its portfolio. 206,714 are owned by Raymond James &. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 10,131 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability owns 0.1% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 13.99 million shares. Financial Counselors Inc reported 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Cambridge Advisors Inc has invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 192,019 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $167.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) by 69,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold WMK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.37 million shares or 2.67% more from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Martin And Tn has 0.38% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) for 30,504 shares. Raymond James Advisors has invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Alphaone Ser Lc invested 0.32% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). James Investment Rech reported 23,275 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Aqr Capital Management Llc owns 91,101 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). State Street reported 311,627 shares stake. M&T Bancshares Corporation reported 30,941 shares stake. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) for 48,106 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 9,239 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 2,498 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 14,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $131,780 activity. The insider FROST SCOTT F bought 800 shares worth $30,080. The insider BAILEY WAYNE S bought $22,770.