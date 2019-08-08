Weis Markets Inc. (WMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Village Super Market Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Both Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE:WMK) and Village Super Market Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) are each other’s competitor in the Grocery Stores industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets Inc. 41 0.28 N/A 2.29 15.94 Village Super Market Inc. 27 0.21 N/A 1.39 18.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Weis Markets Inc. and Village Super Market Inc. Village Super Market Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Weis Markets Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Weis Markets Inc. is presently more affordable than Village Super Market Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets Inc. 0.00% 6% 4.1% Village Super Market Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5%

Volatility & Risk

Weis Markets Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.12 beta. Competitively, Village Super Market Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.34 beta.

Liquidity

Weis Markets Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Village Super Market Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.1% of Weis Markets Inc. shares and 67.5% of Village Super Market Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 39.39% of Weis Markets Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Village Super Market Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weis Markets Inc. 0.39% 0.14% -12.21% -24.81% -29.77% -23.71% Village Super Market Inc. 0.32% -4.06% -12.94% -6.46% -13.2% -6.39%

For the past year Weis Markets Inc. was more bearish than Village Super Market Inc.

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets trade name, as well as trademarks for its product lines and promotions, such as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Wonder Chicken, Price Freeze, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 204 retail food stores, which included 4 stores in Delaware, 50 stores in Maryland, 5 stores in New Jersey, 9 stores in New York, 121 stores in Pennsylvania, 13 stores in Virginia, and 2 stores in West Virginia. Weis Markets, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, and 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.