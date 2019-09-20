Weis Markets Inc. (WMK)’s Financial Results Comparing With iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK)

This is a contrast between Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE:WMK) and iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Grocery Stores and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets Inc. 39 0.29 N/A 2.29 15.94 iFresh Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.79 0.00

Demonstrates Weis Markets Inc. and iFresh Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets Inc. 0.00% 6% 4.1% iFresh Inc. 0.00% -808.6% -24.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Weis Markets Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival iFresh Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Weis Markets Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than iFresh Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.1% of Weis Markets Inc. shares and 1.3% of iFresh Inc. shares. About 39.39% of Weis Markets Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of iFresh Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weis Markets Inc. 0.39% 0.14% -12.21% -24.81% -29.77% -23.71% iFresh Inc. -3.09% 49.21% 78.03% 63.48% -27.69% 115.77%

For the past year Weis Markets Inc. had bearish trend while iFresh Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Weis Markets Inc. beats iFresh Inc.

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets trade name, as well as trademarks for its product lines and promotions, such as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Wonder Chicken, Price Freeze, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 204 retail food stores, which included 4 stores in Delaware, 50 stores in Maryland, 5 stores in New Jersey, 9 stores in New York, 121 stores in Pennsylvania, 13 stores in Virginia, and 2 stores in West Virginia. Weis Markets, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

iFresh Inc. operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The companyÂ’s chains provide vegetables, seafood, fruits, meat, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands. In addition, the company offers its products through online shopping and delivery service for customers in suburban areas. It operates approximately eight retail supermarkets in New York, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.