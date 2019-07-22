Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt; Edgar Lomax Co Has Lifted By $1.38 Million Its Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Holding

The stock rating of Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) was restate by stock research analysts at Peel Hunt. This was released in a report on Monday, 22 July.

Edgar Lomax Co increased Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) stake by 16.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co acquired 21,300 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 151,000 shares with $9.82M value, up from 129,700 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc Com now has $82.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 8.88 million shares traded or 37.11% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 12. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. Mizuho maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Friday, March 15. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $88 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, February 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gilead announces management departures – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Majedie Asset Management holds 1.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 233,185 shares. Hallmark Management invested 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Salem Invest Counselors Inc accumulated 2,685 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt accumulated 23,730 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd Com reported 25,600 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 889,510 shares. Cognios Lc reported 17,079 shares. The Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Gp has invested 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tctc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc has 4,140 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 110,684 shares. Fred Alger has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Shoker Counsel Incorporated owns 6,879 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares has 693,874 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.82% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Edgar Lomax Co decreased Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) stake by 71,275 shares to 135,121 valued at $26.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 110,950 shares and now owns 463,696 shares. Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Weir Group PLC’s (LON:WEIR) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Judging The Weir Group PLC’s (LON:WEIR) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does It Make Sense To Buy The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) For Its Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Portland manufacturer ESCO acquired in $1.3B deal – Portland Business Journal” published on April 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Akastor ASA: Akastor agrees to sell KOP Surface Products to The Weir Group PLC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2017.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 3.82 billion GBP. The firm operates in three divisions: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. It has a 198.58 P/E ratio. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, cyclones, crushers, high pressure grinding rolls, rubber, and other solutions; and provides slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, sand and aggregates, and oil sands markets.

The stock increased 1.00% or GBX 14.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1469.5. About 85,821 shares traded. The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) has 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.