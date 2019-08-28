Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Shareholder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Lowered Its Holding; Advisory Research Has Lifted Solar Cap LTD Com (SLRC) Position

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd Com (SLRC) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 23,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The hedge fund held 159,483 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 136,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Solar Cap Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $862.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 22,177 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 33.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 54,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 111,105 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 165,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 219,727 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3,181 shares to 186,351 shares, valued at $32.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) by 82,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,247 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold SLRC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 1.74% more from 22.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coe Limited has 42,299 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Muzinich And accumulated 535,866 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Ares Mgmt Llc has invested 0.31% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Trexquant Lp accumulated 14,349 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 48,500 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 188,439 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 15,542 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). Confluence Investment Ltd Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 491,489 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management has invested 0.78% in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC). D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) for 61,645 shares.