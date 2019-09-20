Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Shareholder Green Street Investors Lowered Stake; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock Declined, Mufg Americas Holdings Boosted by $445,172 Its Stake

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 17,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 164,392 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, up from 147,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 1.98 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 137,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77 million, down from 153,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 787,793 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WRI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 95.51 million shares or 5.66% less from 101.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WRI’s profit will be $67.48 million for 13.48 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 2,538 shares to 60,187 shares, valued at $19.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 26,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 949,731 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.