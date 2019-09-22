Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Raised Its Position by $8.18 Million; Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Stock Value Declined

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 74.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 302,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The hedge fund held 707,171 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.39M, up from 404,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 1.30M shares traded or 45.82% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 548,208 shares to 83,980 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 61,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 616,799 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WRI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 95.51 million shares or 5.66% less from 101.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 31,955 shares. Next Financial Grp has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Amer Century accumulated 790,474 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 150,090 shares. Voloridge Management Llc holds 0.03% or 44,891 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.04% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 23,482 shares. 226,541 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc accumulated 2.00 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 71,449 shares. Strs Ohio owns 166,956 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 0.01% stake. Fisher Asset Lc reported 91,649 shares.

