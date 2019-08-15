Weingarten Realty (WRI) Now Covered By Compass Point with $27.5000 Target; Arete Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Position

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 73.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 35,072 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 12,687 shares with $681,000 value, down from 47,759 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $174.53B valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 11.97 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of

Analysts at Compass Point has initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) in a a research report sent to clients and investors on Thursday, 15 August. The financial firm set a “Neutral” rating on the $3.45 billion market cap company.

The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 1.53 million shares traded or 70.42% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M

Among 2 analysts covering Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Weingarten Realty Investors has $32 highest and $29 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 13.59% above currents $26.85 stock price. Weingarten Realty Investors had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Weingarten Realty Investors shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank accumulated 222,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 10,033 were reported by Raymond James Associates. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 4.53M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 125,000 shares. Focused Wealth reported 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Franklin invested in 0% or 24,600 shares. Campbell Com Investment Adviser Lc holds 13,344 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. State Street owns 6.27 million shares. Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Fmr Lc reported 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Shelton Mngmt reported 261 shares. Acg Wealth reported 7,620 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 144,436 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,370 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 14.62 P/E ratio. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tdam Usa stated it has 0.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 4,118 are owned by Cap Mngmt Va. Weiss Asset Lp owns 3,869 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri reported 112,214 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Co has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,626 shares. Jlb And Inc reported 227,340 shares stake. Burt Wealth reported 4,240 shares. Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 9,288 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Com reported 28,420 shares stake. Moreover, Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 0.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,125 shares. 19,454 are owned by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aperio Group Lc has 0.47% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.04M shares. Benin Mgmt holds 13,855 shares. Stanley stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 8.68% above currents $52.32 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Reduce” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Raymond James maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $6100 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. Wedbush maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Neutral” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Rosenblatt. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.17 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

