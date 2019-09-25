Weingarten Realty (WRI) Holder Real Estate Management Services Cut Stake by $315,900 as Shares Declined; Cambiar Investors Has Lowered Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Position by $101.43 Million as Share Value Declined

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty (WRI) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 248,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, down from 260,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 350,329 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 25.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 16,402 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75,000, down from 25.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.935. About 7.88M shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 06/04/2018 – Santander, CaixaBank, Bankia to Sue Spanish State for EUR1.35 Bln -El Pais; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Banco Santander México’s Cross Border Issuances; Outlook Remains Stable; 29/03/2018 – GLENCORE – BNP PARIBAS, HSBC BANK, BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI AND SANTANDER UK PLC WERE ACTIVE BOOKRUNNERS; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES SPAIN’S RATINGS TO BAA1 FROM BAA2; THE OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 26/03/2018 – Santander’s Popular to Sell 49% Stake in WiZink to Varde; 02/05/2018 – Santander Premium UK Equity Buys 1.1% of Inspired Energy Plc; 04/05/2018 – SANTANDER: THERE IS WORSENING GLOBAL ECONOMIC RISK OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – Top bankers warn London’s status as a global finance centre at risk from Brexit; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Maintains Unchanged The Aaa.Mx Rating For Banco Santander México’s Reopening Of Certificados Bursátiles; 12/04/2018 – UK lenders expect rebound in demand for mortgage lending in coming months – BoE

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WRI’s profit will be $67.48M for 13.50 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold WRI shares while 70 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 95.51 million shares or 5.66% less from 101.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.2% or 8,721 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur, a New York-based fund reported 40,450 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Company reported 123,706 shares stake. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 19,500 shares stake. Cwm Limited Liability Co accumulated 66 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 280,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wendell David Associates Incorporated stated it has 58,398 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Company Limited accumulated 0.02% or 77,020 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Anchor Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 11,370 shares. Brookfield Asset accumulated 0.09% or 768,257 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors has 0.01% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 116 shares. 14,152 were accumulated by Brown Advisory.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7,788 shares to 142,816 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 172,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 759,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).