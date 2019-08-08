Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

We are contrasting Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors 28 7.14 N/A 1.80 15.55 Taubman Centers Inc. 48 3.94 N/A 0.89 45.53

Demonstrates Weingarten Realty Investors and Taubman Centers Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Taubman Centers Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Weingarten Realty Investors. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Weingarten Realty Investors has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taubman Centers Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 0.00% 13.9% 5.9% Taubman Centers Inc. 0.00% -83.1% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Weingarten Realty Investors is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. Taubman Centers Inc. has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and Taubman Centers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 1 1 2.50 Taubman Centers Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Weingarten Realty Investors’s consensus price target is $30.5, while its potential upside is 9.40%. Competitively Taubman Centers Inc. has an average price target of $53, with potential upside of 28.11%. The data provided earlier shows that Taubman Centers Inc. appears more favorable than Weingarten Realty Investors, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Weingarten Realty Investors and Taubman Centers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.9% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Taubman Centers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weingarten Realty Investors 1.05% 3.03% -3.63% -2.34% -1.95% 12.49% Taubman Centers Inc. -1.67% 2.37% -19.89% -18.9% -33.86% -10.93%

For the past year Weingarten Realty Investors had bullish trend while Taubman Centers Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats on 7 of the 11 factors Taubman Centers Inc.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment. It makes its investments in neighborhood and community shopping centers. Weingarten Realty Investors was formed in 1948, and is based in Houston, Texas.

Taubman Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. As of June 30, 2005, the company owned a 63% managing general partnerÂ’s interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (the operating partnership). The operating partnership engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, development, and expansion of regional retail shopping centers and interests therein. As of August 23, 2007, it owned and/or managed 23 urban and suburban shopping centers in 11 states the United States. These centers are located in metropolitan areas, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Detroit, Phoenix, Miami, Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, and Washington, D.C. The operating partnership also owns certain regional retail shopping center development projects, as well as approximately 99% of The Taubman Company LLC, which manages the shopping centers and provides other services to the operating partnership and to the company. Taubman Centers qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, the company would not be subjected to federal income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. Taubman Centers was founded in 1950 by A. Alfred Taubman and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.