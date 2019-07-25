Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Retail. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors 28 6.81 N/A 1.80 16.13 Regency Centers Corporation 66 9.47 N/A 1.47 45.63

Table 1 demonstrates Weingarten Realty Investors and Regency Centers Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Regency Centers Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Weingarten Realty Investors. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Weingarten Realty Investors has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 0.00% 13.9% 5.9% Regency Centers Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Weingarten Realty Investors has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regency Centers Corporation’s 43.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and Regency Centers Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 1 1 2.50 Regency Centers Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.43% for Weingarten Realty Investors with average price target of $30.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares and 0% of Regency Centers Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of Weingarten Realty Investors’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Regency Centers Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weingarten Realty Investors 1.12% -2.75% -2.29% 5.42% 11.54% 16.69% Regency Centers Corporation 2.41% -2.25% 2.09% 2.45% 15.86% 13.92%

For the past year Weingarten Realty Investors was more bullish than Regency Centers Corporation.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Regency Centers Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment. It makes its investments in neighborhood and community shopping centers. Weingarten Realty Investors was formed in 1948, and is based in Houston, Texas.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.