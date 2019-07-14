Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) have been rivals in the REIT – Retail for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors 28 6.81 N/A 1.80 16.13 Realty Income Corporation 69 16.41 N/A 1.33 52.16

In table 1 we can see Weingarten Realty Investors and Realty Income Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Realty Income Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Weingarten Realty Investors. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Weingarten Realty Investors has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Realty Income Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 0.00% 13.9% 5.9% Realty Income Corporation 0.00% 5% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Weingarten Realty Investors has a 0.76 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Realty Income Corporation has a 0.19 beta and it is 81.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Weingarten Realty Investors and Realty Income Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 1 1 2.50 Realty Income Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

The upside potential is 10.39% for Weingarten Realty Investors with consensus price target of $30.5. Realty Income Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $73.75 consensus price target and a 4.27% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Weingarten Realty Investors is looking more favorable than Realty Income Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Weingarten Realty Investors and Realty Income Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 71.9%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s share held by insiders are 3.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Realty Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weingarten Realty Investors 1.12% -2.75% -2.29% 5.42% 11.54% 16.69% Realty Income Corporation 3.67% -2.96% -0.45% 10.37% 31.24% 9.88%

For the past year Weingarten Realty Investors has stronger performance than Realty Income Corporation

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Realty Income Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment. It makes its investments in neighborhood and community shopping centers. Weingarten Realty Investors was formed in 1948, and is based in Houston, Texas.

Realty Income Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm makes investments in commercial real estate. Realty Income Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Escondido, California.