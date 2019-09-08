Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRAP) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors 28 6.96 N/A 1.80 15.55 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 25 1.10 N/A 41.36 0.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Weingarten Realty Investors. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Weingarten Realty Investors’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 0.00% 13.9% 5.9% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Weingarten Realty Investors and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 1 1 2.50 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Weingarten Realty Investors has a 9.54% upside potential and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.4% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares and 30.35% of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Weingarten Realty Investors’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weingarten Realty Investors 1.05% 3.03% -3.63% -2.34% -1.95% 12.49% Brookfield Property REIT Inc. -0.08% 0.68% -0.16% 8.47% 0% 13.65%

For the past year Weingarten Realty Investors was less bullish than Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Brookfield Property REIT Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment. It makes its investments in neighborhood and community shopping centers. Weingarten Realty Investors was formed in 1948, and is based in Houston, Texas.