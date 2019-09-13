Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

We are contrasting Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors 28 7.13 N/A 1.80 15.55 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 18 4.94 N/A 1.22 15.54

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Weingarten Realty Investors and Brixmor Property Group Inc. Brixmor Property Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Weingarten Realty Investors. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Weingarten Realty Investors’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Brixmor Property Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Weingarten Realty Investors and Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 0.00% 13.9% 5.9% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Weingarten Realty Investors is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. From a competition point of view, Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 0.71 beta which is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Weingarten Realty Investors and Brixmor Property Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 1 1 2.50 Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Weingarten Realty Investors’s upside potential currently stands at 5.72% and an $29.75 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Brixmor Property Group Inc. is $19, which is potential -3.46% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Weingarten Realty Investors appears more favorable than Brixmor Property Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Weingarten Realty Investors and Brixmor Property Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.4% and 0% respectively. Weingarten Realty Investors’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weingarten Realty Investors 1.05% 3.03% -3.63% -2.34% -1.95% 12.49% Brixmor Property Group Inc. 2.87% 6.45% 6.45% 11.38% 9.52% 29.2%

For the past year Weingarten Realty Investors’s stock price has smaller growth than Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Brixmor Property Group Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment. It makes its investments in neighborhood and community shopping centers. Weingarten Realty Investors was formed in 1948, and is based in Houston, Texas.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.