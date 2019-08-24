Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) to pay $0.40 on Sep 13, 2019; Oneok (OKE)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:WRI) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Weingarten Realty Investors’s current price of $26.45 translates into 1.49% yield. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $26.45. About 718,974 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018

Oneok Inc (OKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 308 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 249 reduced and sold positions in Oneok Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 302.28 million shares, up from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Oneok Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 17 to 19 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 205 Increased: 224 New Position: 84.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. The company has market cap of $3.40 billion. At December 31, 2017, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 204 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast. It has a 14.41 P/E ratio. These properties represent approximately 41.3 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 26.4 million square feet of leasable area.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Weingarten Realty Investors shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 188,634 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.03% or 52,318 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has 0.1% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 215,368 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Bancorp invested in 275 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 640,947 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 14,808 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 150,240 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 325 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 188,932 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Real Est Service Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.8% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). First Tru Advsr L P has invested 0.03% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Among 3 analysts covering Weingarten (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weingarten has $32 highest and $27.5000 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 11.53% above currents $26.45 stock price. Weingarten had 6 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Thursday, March 14 report.

The stock decreased 4.08% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 2.38M shares traded or 19.74% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE