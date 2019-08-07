Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Stake Maintained by Riverhead Capital Management Llc; Daily Journal (DJCO) Shareholder Rwwm Lifted Position

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01 million, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $230.87. About 1,691 shares traded or 156.21% up from the average. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 161.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 71,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 116,556 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 44,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 1.08 million shares traded or 21.65% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $335.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 12,223 shares to 628,537 shares, valued at $23.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,956 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DJCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd reported 1,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Lourd Cap Lc has 41,331 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 1,196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 291 shares. Northern Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,651 shares. Covington Capital holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 6,000 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Rwwm has invested 17.27% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 10,302 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1,715 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Com has 2,294 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 3,937 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions holds 2,042 shares. Paloma Partners Management Company accumulated 0.01% or 8,194 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 23,541 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Wi has 0.97% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 253,780 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 32,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 58,814 shares in its portfolio. Mesirow owns 1,170 shares. Lasalle Management Ltd Co reported 2.52M shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Eii Capital reported 15,121 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0.01% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.08% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Bokf Na accumulated 25,694 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) or 104,699 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa invested 0.09% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). 404,345 are held by Waterfront Capital Prtn Limited Com.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,482 shares to 32,759 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 24,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,335 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).