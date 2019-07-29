Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Stake Lifted by Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc; Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Market Value Rose While Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Cut by $541,902 Its Holding

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 56498.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 2.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.99 million, up from 4,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.56. About 688,687 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has risen 11.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 4,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,456 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, down from 72,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.55 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 759,268 shares to 25.96M shares, valued at $1.30 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 5.75M shares to 4,581 shares, valued at $84,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is F.N.B. Corp (FNB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Weingarten Realty Investors’s (NYSE:WRI) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Weingarten Realty Investors. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weingarten Realty declares $0.365 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 16, 2016.