Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Lowered Its Stake by $1.38 Million as Share Price Declined; Tegean Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Micron Technology (MU) by $2.05 Million as Market Value Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 39.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 47,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 73,016 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 120,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 489,513 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.77B market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 33.27 million shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 25,100 shares to 315,100 shares, valued at $14.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Great Value Stocks to Buy This July – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: MU,IBM,TSM,SAP – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron sees meaningful demand recovery – presentation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Earnings & Sales Projected to Tumble Amid Semiconductor Market Decline – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 26.93 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Llp holds 2.17M shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. 736,765 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 484,515 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hightower Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 366,457 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Captrust Finance reported 3,186 shares. Colony Gru Llc invested in 0.02% or 13,135 shares. Fred Alger Management accumulated 8,400 shares. 1,800 are held by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corporation. Millennium Management Lc holds 0.03% or 503,123 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Lp reported 41,383 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Bokf Na owns 214,313 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Valueworks Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,126 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bank Of America De owns 5.77 million shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 51,588 shares to 613,936 shares, valued at $118.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 121,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).