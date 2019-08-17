Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Holder Putnam Investments Has Upped Stake by $519,274; Coldstream Capital Management Raised Its At&T (T) Position by $2.67 Million

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 17,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The institutional investor held 134,648 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 116,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Realty Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 1.02 million shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 429.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 86,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 106,196 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 20,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Weingarten Realty to Present at the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference – Business Wire” published on February 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Weingarten Realty Announces Transaction Activity – Business Wire” on January 25, 2018. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Weingarten Realty Investors. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 4,164 shares to 252,774 shares, valued at $114.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 666,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,728 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold WRI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 101.24 million shares or 5.58% more from 95.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 8,236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 4,404 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 22,391 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company owns 325 shares. Metropolitan Life Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Amica Retiree Medical Tru accumulated 8,721 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 116 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Associates invested in 0.27% or 59,048 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 21,000 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 184,900 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 18,323 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Company reported 614,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 85,096 shares. 1.90 million are held by Fil Limited. Signalpoint Asset Management Lc owns 29,081 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc has 116,322 shares. Amer Rech & Mngmt has invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California-based Private Ocean Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Essex Serv Inc invested 1.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Naples Limited Liability has invested 0.56% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability reported 2.23% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.8% or 99.18 million shares. The New York-based Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Incorporated Adv has invested 0.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Iowa Retail Bank owns 89,347 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 308,521 shares. 137,540 were accumulated by Gladius Cap Mgmt Lp. 8.99M were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 13,728 shares to 2,255 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,964 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).