Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) and Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Retail companies, Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Saul Centers Inc. (NYSE:BFS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors 28 6.88 N/A 1.80 16.13 Saul Centers Inc. 54 5.40 N/A 1.75 31.43

Table 1 highlights Weingarten Realty Investors and Saul Centers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Saul Centers Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Weingarten Realty Investors. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Weingarten Realty Investors’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Saul Centers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Weingarten Realty Investors and Saul Centers Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 0.00% 13.9% 5.9% Saul Centers Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.76 beta indicates that Weingarten Realty Investors is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Saul Centers Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Weingarten Realty Investors and Saul Centers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 1 1 2.50 Saul Centers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$30.5 is Weingarten Realty Investors’s average price target while its potential upside is 9.28%. On the other hand, Saul Centers Inc.’s potential upside is 5.86% and its average price target is $58. The results provided earlier shows that Weingarten Realty Investors appears more favorable than Saul Centers Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors while 47.3% of Saul Centers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% are Weingarten Realty Investors’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Saul Centers Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weingarten Realty Investors 1.12% -2.75% -2.29% 5.42% 11.54% 16.69% Saul Centers Inc. 1.66% 3.94% -3.55% 9.37% 15.11% 16.67%

For the past year Weingarten Realty Investors’s stock price has bigger growth than Saul Centers Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Weingarten Realty Investors beats Saul Centers Inc.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment. It makes its investments in neighborhood and community shopping centers. Weingarten Realty Investors was formed in 1948, and is based in Houston, Texas.

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties. Saul Centers Inc. was founded in June 10, 1993 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.