Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Contrasting side by side

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Retail. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors 28 6.87 N/A 1.80 15.55 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.32 N/A 1.55 12.89

Table 1 highlights Weingarten Realty Investors and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Weingarten Realty Investors. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Weingarten Realty Investors’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 0.00% 13.9% 5.9% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Weingarten Realty Investors and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 1 1 2.50 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Weingarten Realty Investors has a 13.64% upside potential and a consensus target price of $30.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.4% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors while 98.6% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Weingarten Realty Investors’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weingarten Realty Investors 1.05% 3.03% -3.63% -2.34% -1.95% 12.49% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. -0.3% 0.2% -0.55% -1.33% -2.81% 4.6%

For the past year Weingarten Realty Investors has stronger performance than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Weingarten Realty Investors beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment. It makes its investments in neighborhood and community shopping centers. Weingarten Realty Investors was formed in 1948, and is based in Houston, Texas.