Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.17% of all REIT – Retail’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.25% of all REIT – Retail companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Weingarten Realty Investors and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 0.00% 13.90% 5.90% Industry Average 15.18% 16.99% 3.94%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Weingarten Realty Investors and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors N/A 28 16.13 Industry Average 140.02M 922.55M 35.57

Weingarten Realty Investors has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.81 1.60 2.48

Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average target price of $30.5, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. The competitors have a potential upside of 9.67%. Based on the data given earlier the research analysts’ view is that Weingarten Realty Investors’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Weingarten Realty Investors and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Weingarten Realty Investors 1.12% -2.75% -2.29% 5.42% 11.54% 16.69% Industry Average 1.55% 6.23% 5.70% 8.68% 15.77% 19.69%

For the past year Weingarten Realty Investors’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Weingarten Realty Investors is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.76. In other hand, Weingarten Realty Investors’s rivals have beta of 0.86 which is 14.04% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Weingarten Realty Investors does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a publically owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm engages in ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment. It makes its investments in neighborhood and community shopping centers. Weingarten Realty Investors was formed in 1948, and is based in Houston, Texas.