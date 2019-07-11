Weik Investment Services Trimmed Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake by $1.69 Million; Market Valuation Rose; S Muoio & Company Increases Stake in Usg (USG)

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 3.50M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Usg Corp (USG) by 157.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Usg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 12/04/2018 – Buffett to Rebuff USG Board Slate as Berkshire Seeks Exit (Video); 07/05/2018 – USG, KNAUF ENTERED 2-YEAR CONFIDENTIALITY PACT ON MAY 4; 23/04/2018 – Knauf Sends Letter to USG Holders Urging Them to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees; 26/04/2018 – USG FILES INVESTOR PRESENTATION-SENDS LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Cites Berkshire in Pressing Case for $5.9 Billion USG Bid; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 26/03/2018 – Knauf re-engaged USG over $6.6bn takeover; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates USG Real Estate Foundn VII, GA’s 2018 Bnds ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – USG Board Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $756.93M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Company by 413,500 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.