Weik Investment Services Trimmed Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position as Valuation Rose; Managed Asset Portfolios Trimmed Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 5,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,317 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.22M, down from 178,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc analyzed 9,375 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,419 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85 million, down from 97,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eastern National Bank & Trust reported 3.6% stake. Walter And Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv invested 4.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alyeska Invest Gru LP reported 0.31% stake. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 6.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lvm Capital Ltd Mi holds 198,374 shares. Columbus Hill Ltd Partnership holds 373,403 shares or 4.6% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,189 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp reported 327,739 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Comm invested in 375,576 shares or 8.35% of the stock. 65,626 were reported by Old Point And Financial N A. Sabal Tru holds 3.35% or 283,952 shares. Staley Advisers holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 657,288 shares. Weybosset & Limited Liability has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mraz Amerine reported 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $441.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 376,865 shares to 3.22M shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silver by 26,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

