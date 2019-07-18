Weik Investment Services Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) Has Cut by $1.69 Million; Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its American Tower Com Us$0.01 (AMT) Stake by $75.72 Million

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 4.07 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 (AMT) by 882.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 384,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 427,933 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.33 million, up from 43,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $209.03. About 731,731 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. 3,050 shares were sold by Lara Gustavo, worth $503,250. Another trade for 51,203 shares valued at $8.45M was made by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% or 68,596 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Llc has 0.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 900 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 547,664 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 69,074 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fred Alger Inc owns 16,324 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Bankshares Of Omaha owns 49,504 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Motco holds 0.05% or 2,398 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot reported 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Amica Mutual has 17,544 shares. Pennsylvania-based Logan Capital Mngmt has invested 0.22% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fca Corp Tx has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Creative Planning owns 33,102 shares. Moreover, M Holdg Secs has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,142 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.56% or 120,310 shares in its portfolio.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:SLB) by 930,320 shares to 646,868 shares, valued at $28.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com Us$0.05 (NYSE:PFE) by 19,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,556 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shs Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt holds 0.9% or 496,180 shares in its portfolio. 5,459 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs. Summit Asset Limited Co holds 0.58% or 22,284 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Company holds 84,263 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt has invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Peddock Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,220 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 97.18M were accumulated by Vanguard Gp. Randolph Com Inc reported 180,670 shares stake. Moreover, Page Arthur B has 0.32% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 7,120 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C stated it has 2.82 million shares. Windward Cap Ca holds 1.71% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 251,377 shares. Welch Gru Limited Liability reported 5,925 shares. Rech Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Coldstream Capital Mgmt, a Washington-based fund reported 57,121 shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.86M for 22.34 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

