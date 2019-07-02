Weik Investment Services Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) Cut by $1.69 Million as Share Value Rose; Charter Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding in Sysco (SYY) by $307,362 as Stock Rose

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 4,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,050 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82 million, down from 166,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $70.68. About 1.75M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 4.07 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.86M for 21.35 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Limited Liability invested in 56,456 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Beaumont Financial Prtn Limited Com invested in 0.18% or 31,260 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 345,435 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 18.12M shares. S&Co has 0.1% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 16,440 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Com reported 400 shares. Ci Investments has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 73,400 shares. Summit Asset Lc accumulated 22,284 shares or 0.58% of the stock. 69,344 were accumulated by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Massachusetts-based Eastern Savings Bank has invested 0.1% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Valley Advisers Inc accumulated 37,656 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.03% or 17,172 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 682 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sfmg Lc reported 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96M for 16.51 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Incorporated (NYSE:V) by 3,829 shares to 24,536 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. had sold 60,156 shares worth $3.81M.