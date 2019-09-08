Weik Investment Services Position in Tjx Companies (TJX) Has Cut by $1.69 Million as Market Value Rose; As Douglas Emmett (DEI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cbre Clarion Securities Decreased Holding

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) by 34.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.03 million, down from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 526,827 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 21/03/2018 – TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA TAS.Ml – FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 61.4 MLN VS EUR 48 MLN YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q EPS 17c; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – GROSS NPE 42.6 BLN EUROS AT END-MARCH; 26/04/2018 – ENGINEERS UNION: DOUGLAS EMMETT HLDRS SHOULDN’T VOTE FOR O’HERN; 27/04/2018 – FORMER MONTE DEI PASCHI EXECS FABRIZIO VIOLA AND ALESSANDRO PROFUMO SENT TO TRIAL IN MILAN ON ALLEGED MARKET RIGGING AND ACCOUNTING FRAUD; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT 1Q FFO/SHR 49C, EST. 49C; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.98 TO $2.04, EST. $1.99; 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASON TO EXPECT MONTE DEI PASCHI MAY NEED CAPITAL STRENGTHENING; 19/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE LEGAL RISKS FACING BANK WILL AFFECT ANY EXTRAORDINARY OPERATION, BUT AT MOMENT NO SUCH OPERATION IS ON TABLE – PAPER

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 231,600 shares. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) owns 13,436 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.1% or 159,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc, Washington-based fund reported 202 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp holds 0.04% or 4.50M shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10 shares. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 124,698 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 63,214 shares. Legal General Gp Plc reported 1.03M shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 50,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 57,674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co reported 85,994 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 9,300 shares.

Analysts await Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. DEI’s profit will be $91.65 million for 20.36 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Douglas Emmett, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 REITs to Buy While Theyâ€™re Dirt Cheap – Investorplace.com” on May 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Brown-Forman Named One of the DEI ® Best Places to Work – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Douglas Emmett Acquires 350 Unit Multifamily Property, Extends Debt Maturities For Ten Years At 3.25% Per Annum – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ms. Johnese Spisso Elected as Director of Douglas Emmett – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 82,231 shares to 99,389 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 7,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did TJX and Ross Stores Avoid the Retail Turmoil Last Quarter? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Retail Stocks DDS, TJX Make Pre-Market Moves – Schaeffers Research” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 3 Rock-Solid Retailers Don’t Share Macy’s Pain – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “TJX Earnings Will Beat the Print, but Will It Matter for TJ Maxx Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Growth Slowed at TJX Last Quarter, but It’s No Big Deal – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $786.45M for 21.27 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Fiera Capital holds 12.59 million shares. Advisors Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 330,871 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 5,534 shares. Regions Corporation reported 120,430 shares stake. Virtu Finance accumulated 23,658 shares. Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Svcs has invested 1.44% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 8,541 shares. 656,730 are owned by St James Inv Co Limited. Covington Management has 207,004 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 258,564 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 0.12% or 1.28 million shares. Select Equity Gp LP holds 137,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cumberland Prns invested in 1.14% or 212,705 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 0.24% or 59,075 shares.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.