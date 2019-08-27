Weik Investment Services Lowered Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding as Share Price Rose; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Sir Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 105,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 144,038 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, down from 249,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.52. About 2.25M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 5.74 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.14 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt New York has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 120 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 173,807 shares. John G Ullman & Inc has 4,585 shares. 5,750 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Ativo Capital Limited Liability Company holds 21,956 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap holds 9,662 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.26% or 8,195 shares. Acg Wealth invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Roberts Glore And Communications Il, Illinois-based fund reported 3,366 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.19% or 100,571 shares. Amica Mutual Company invested 0.25% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 797,739 are held by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 5,310 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 354 shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 192,598 shares to 287,800 shares, valued at $43.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corporation invested 0.32% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pnc Fin Serv Gru stated it has 525,081 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bp Public Ltd Company accumulated 96,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Amica Retiree owns 8,750 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Logan Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.32% or 98,057 shares. 12,932 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd. Btim Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 99,526 shares. Hendley Com invested in 4.13% or 151,392 shares. The Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust has invested 0.28% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 30,587 are owned by Gam Holding Ag. St Germain D J has 0.26% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 44,788 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 3.48M shares. Columbia Asset has 5,652 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 950 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 2.87 million shares.