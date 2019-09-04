Weik Investment Services Lowered Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding by $1.69 Million; Market Value Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Holder Modera Wealth Management Has Increased Its Stake

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $134.1. About 2.82M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 5.05M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Bancshares has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 92,975 shares. Cardinal Cap Management stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Prudential Financial stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Harvey Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 2,380 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Peoples Financial owns 25,466 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 307,741 shares. Moreover, Fincl Mgmt Pro Incorporated has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt holds 0.31% or 7,766 shares. Moreover, Wealth Architects Ltd Com has 0.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,251 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Com reported 1,512 shares. Haverford Trust holds 0.05% or 20,953 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 311,521 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 2,632 are held by Fincl Advisory Serv Inc. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 1.31% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.45% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 15,922 shares to 520,448 shares, valued at $25.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Management owns 172,365 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Sather Financial Group stated it has 1.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Renaissance Ltd Company reported 62,700 shares stake. First Tru Ltd Partnership owns 1.56 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Advisory Rech owns 383,359 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Westend Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 686,897 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 27,975 shares in its portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap owns 6.92M shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has 0.26% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Hemenway Tru Company Ltd Liability Company has 0.13% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Stock Yards Financial Bank And reported 1.37% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rock Point Advisors Llc invested in 171,800 shares or 4.3% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 389,128 shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $788.95M for 20.56 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.