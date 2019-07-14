Weik Investment Services Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX) Has Trimmed by $1.69 Million as Share Value Rose; Harvest Capital Strategies Stake in Freshpet (FRPT) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 326,381 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 25/05/2018 – FRESHPET INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Freshpet, Inc. – FRPT; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 28/03/2018 – Schubert Law Firm Investigates Freshpet, Inc. Executives for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 84,263 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 971,415 shares. 174,856 were reported by Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Company. 9,372 were accumulated by First Commonwealth Pa. United Asset Strategies has 0.16% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 12,997 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 0.08% or 72,252 shares. Dynamic Capital Management holds 0.75% or 3,900 shares. Coldstream Cap Management owns 57,121 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 1.17M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Hendershot reported 217,745 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 113,218 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Company reported 2,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kepos Capital Lp accumulated 48,740 shares. Kwmg Llc has 51,217 shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,091 are held by Invest House Ltd. Aperio Gru owns 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 7,299 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 25,410 shares. Blair William & Co Il owns 23,126 shares. Caxton Associate Lp invested in 0.06% or 9,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Products Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 31,419 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0% or 128,601 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 3,461 shares. Pnc Serv Gp accumulated 10,616 shares or 0% of the stock. 427,332 were accumulated by Element Cap Mgmt Lc. Capital Advisers Ltd stated it has 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Ubs Asset Americas has 17,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).