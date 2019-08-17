Weik Investment Services Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Phillips 66 Partners L.P. (PSXP) Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners L.P. (PSXP) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 640,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 10.44M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546.71 million, down from 11.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 786,476 shares traded or 130.44% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73M shares traded or 42.26% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TJX Companies Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “TJX Earnings Will Beat the Print, but Will It Matter for TJ Maxx Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 20.39 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus holds 0.36% or 89,119 shares. Washington Com stated it has 239,071 shares. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney holds 76,910 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De stated it has 16.60 million shares. Twin Cap has invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Middleton And Ma reported 13,430 shares stake. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Tn accumulated 6,074 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 0.67% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 1.56% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 12.39M shares. Whittier Comm invested 0.79% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Montag & Caldwell Limited Company holds 12,700 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Com accumulated 46,410 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.03% or 4.42 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Merchants Corporation has 0.5% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 58,717 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 635,739 were accumulated by Duff & Phelps Investment Management. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). 4,178 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Mellon. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.03% or 2.40 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 32,136 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 34,291 shares. 5,000 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Blackrock accumulated 219,697 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Conning has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Signaturefd Limited Com reported 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). The Texas-based Avalon Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Texas Yale reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 13,531 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $149.94 million for 10.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporation by 1.07 million shares to 6.63M shares, valued at $144.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 106,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. Bairrington Phillip David also bought $31,944 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Energy Companies Accelerate Their Focus Toward Capital Returns – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Partners to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada Limited vs. Phillips 66 Partners – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Partners LP to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.