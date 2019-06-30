Weik Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX) as Valuation Rose; Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Holder Broadview Advisors Upped Its Position by $306,150 as Share Value Rose

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.13 billion market cap company. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is up 23.27% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $98.5. About 716,525 shares traded or 65.37% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Hydroponic Industry Pressured by California Regulatory Change; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Savings Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 26,035 shares. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney Com, a New York-based fund reported 76,910 shares. Moreover, Moody Bancorp Trust Division has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 3,011 shares. 7,208 are owned by Selway Asset Management. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.25% or 3.27 million shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 23,569 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 2.70 million shares. Indiana-based Lynch & Associates In has invested 0.85% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Credit Agricole S A reported 246,361 shares. The New York-based Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Co has invested 0.54% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.79% or 1.56M shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.3% stake. Indiana Tru And Mgmt holds 44,552 shares.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TJX Companies: A Resilient, Fast-Growing, And Fairly-Priced Blue-Chip Retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Kohl’s Is Ending Its Weird Off-Price Outlet Experiment – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.86 million for 21.32 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Marijuana Stock Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties – Motley Fool” published on February 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Scotts® Extends Partnership With Major League Baseball – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Canopy Growth vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Biggest Marijuana Move of 2018 – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.02 million activity. Shares for $3.41M were sold by Hagedorn Partnership – L.P. on Monday, January 14. 2,665 shares were sold by HAGEDORN KATHERINE LITTLEFIELD, worth $197,397.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 19,500 shares to 39,950 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 53,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,175 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Advsr Limited Co holds 124,597 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.42% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 8,219 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company holds 399,447 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 23,619 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 63,599 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 7,575 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) reported 3,089 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 326 shares. 48,317 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Alabama-based Leavell Investment Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 56,039 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru Ltd accumulated 8,410 shares.