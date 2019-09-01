Weik Investment Services Has Decreased Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake by $1.69 Million; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose While Roffman Miller Associates Increased Stake

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.84M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 205,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.85 million, up from 202,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.84. About 784,011 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TJX Companies sized up after sales miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TJX Earnings Will Beat the Print, but Will It Matter for TJ Maxx Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Street Mostly Agrees: TJX Stock Is A Bargain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,819 shares to 100,123 shares, valued at $38.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Canadian non-farm payroll employment rose by 73,700 in July – ADP – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP’s Payroll Processing Revenues Could Touch $10 Billion This Fiscal Year – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

