Weik Investment Services Has Decreased Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake by $1.69 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cintas (CTAS) Holder Lionstone Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $259. About 293,737 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 2.96 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TJX Companies: Rough Quarter, But Thesis Intact – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “TJX Cos. (TJX) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS, Comp. Sales Up 2%; Offers Q3 & FY20 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is TJX Companies a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on March 16, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2-Tier Retail Sector Continues to Evolve – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins Communications invested in 91,258 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Diker Management Ltd Com reported 5,100 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com holds 13,736 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership holds 80,664 shares. 158,036 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Fiduciary Tru Company accumulated 2.45 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And reported 1.64M shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 8,685 shares. Cambridge Invest Inc invested in 88,277 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bessemer Group stated it has 138,344 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Citizens Bancshares Tru Com owns 0.18% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 30,375 shares. Bainco Intl Invsts has 168,774 shares. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 4.3% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Patten Gru Inc has invested 0.37% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 30.26 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,217 shares. Park Avenue Secs Lc owns 6,920 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 4,803 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 8,873 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 27,211 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Com Limited has invested 0.53% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). United Automobile Association holds 53,919 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) reported 82 shares. Hartline reported 3,805 shares. Davis reported 1,200 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 1,992 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,050 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). South Dakota Inv Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc stated it has 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).